Owosso City Council approved transferring a Medical Marijuana License from GH Processing to DCAD, LLC (Classic Roots Farm) for the 1115 Corunna Ave. location during the regular council meeting on Monday, April 18 at city hall. This license is one of four allowed within the city.

GH Processing originally gained the license during the 2019 city medical marijuana licensing process and some renovations were started at the location. The building had previously been a gun shop. COVID-19 made it significantly difficult for the shop to open, so in 2021, GH Processing owners asked the city about transferring its license.

According to a recommendation provided from Tanya Buckelew, Owosso Planning & Building Director, “In September of 2021, GH Processing and GAGE Cannabis Company began negotiations for the sale of the license, receiving city council approval for the transfer at the Sept. 20, 2021 meeting. Unfortunately, the two organizations were unable to reach an agreement on terms of the sale and the transaction was abandoned.”

Ordinance amendments in May 2021 allowed for the transfers of Medical Marijuana Facilities Licenses and Recreational Marijuana Establishment Licenses – with city council approval. This had initially led to the negotiations between GH Processing and GAGE Cannabis.

Early in April, GH Processing and DCAD, LLC contacted the city about a new request to transfer the Medical Marijuana License, which was then approved by city council during the Monday evening meeting. The only no vote was council member Jerry Haber. Council member Dan Law was not in attendance.

The licensing requires a $5,000 reapplication fee per year. The other licensing sites in Owosso include Lume Cannabis Co. on N. Washington Street, JARS Cannabis on W. Main Street and Oz Cannabis on E. Main Street.