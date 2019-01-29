OWOSSO CITY CLERK AMY KIRKLAND was the recipient of the Friends of the Shiawassee River’s (FOSR) Enjoy Award, which was presented to her by Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Both Henne and Kirkland are members of FOSR, but because of their council obligations, they were unable to attend the annual FOSR annual meeting at the Wrought Iron Grill on the same evening. The city council meeting had been adjusted due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

A moment of silence was held during the Tuesday, Jan. 22 Owosso City Council meeting, observing the death of James Stewart, son of the Honorable Matthew Stewart, who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, Jan. 19. Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth was unusually absent, but Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika filled in for him.

Citizen commentary included Tom Manke of Owosso Township expressing concerns about local human trafficking, Dan Smith of Owosso discussing a trash bill issue and Shiawassee County Commissioner John Horvath giving an update, particularly explaining the possibility of increasing the emergency manager’s position to full-time.

The consent agenda included numerous items – all approved. A proposed special assessment project on the consent agenda for Ryan Street, from Chipman to Cedar streets, was authorized. The Ryan Street assessment is set to have a public hearing at the Monday, Feb. 4 council meeting. The project involves narrowing the street width to 26 feet with an estimated overall cost of $530,801. Of that amount, $107,385 is slated to come from the special assessment.

Five items of business were all approved, as well. Two of those items involved approving MDEQ Sewer Revolving Fund Project applications. Two more items were connected to a contract extension with Logicalis, Inc. as the network administrator for 2019 for $90,000 and an upgrade waiving the competitive bid requirements for a firewall upgrade in the amount of $13,765.83. Both of these items had originally been on the consent agenda for the Monday, Jan. 7 meeting, but council member Nick Pidek had requested more information at that time. Council member Janae Fear expressed an interest during the Tuesday meeting for the council to consider a possible contract with a local network administrator/IT organization in the future, though most of the council recognized that Logicalis, Inc. has met the needs of the city so far. Council member Dan Law shared that he felt the expenditure for Logicalis, Inc. was quite fair.

The last item of business was to establish what is called a “council retreat” to be held at The Armory at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29. The “council retreat” is open to the public with the purpose of assessing council goals for the coming year.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 4.