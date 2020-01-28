THE OWOSSO CITY COUNCIL voted on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to set a public hearing for recreational marijuana to be held at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 at city hall. The public hearing item was on the consent agenda, highlighting the ordinance on the subject to allow recreational marijuana within the city for five license types that align with the five medical marijuana license types in place. These five new types will be processed through the planning commission and will need more time. Meanwhile, the ordinance will allow the four medical provisioning center license holders to apply for the recreational licensing. The ordinance will also allow any recreational growers, processors, labs and/or transporters to apply, as well.

Scott Gould, attorney for the city of Owosso, was asked to draft the ordinance that is now being considered, during the Monday, Jan. 6 meeting. The draft is available online at www.ci.owosso.mi.us under minutes and agendas. In a recent memorandum, Gould shared, “I am of the opinion that our cautious legislating will provide the city with access to the market while protecting the public health, safety and general welfare of the community at large.”

Shown is Lume on N. Washington Street – the first of the Owosso medical marijuana provisioning centers to open on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Doug McLaughlin-Williams is the store manager and had introduced himself to council during the Jan. 6 meeting. Kevin M. Blair, attorney for Lume, has been in attendance during the two recent council meetings. Blair was strongly encouraging the council to accelerate recreational marijuana licensing for his client.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)