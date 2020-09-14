(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The SDL Owosso Children’s Department is highlighting a clean, new look just in time for fall. Children’s librarian Natalie Young is excited to assist the public with any library needs as kids have just returned to school. The library is still following COVID-19 safety protocols, but staff members are more than willing to help with students returning to either in-person or online learning, or involved in homeschool programs.

The Owosso Children’s Department is located in the basement of the Owosso Library on the corner of M-52 and M-21. The children’s library has been a local fixture for decades, offering everything from book readings, puppet shows, crafting opportunities and carnivals – and of course, books. The building was built in 1914, so at 106 years old, it has stood the test of time and remains a popular stop today.

Officially, the children’s library opened on Wednesday, Sept. 9, after a few weeks of remodeling. After asbestos was removed, new carpet and flooring was installed, and paint was applied to the walls. The shelves have been reconfigured, with younger children’s books now a part of the lower level.

Young, who has been at the library full-time for seven years, said she is looking forward to fall. She is planning and organizing a number of make-and-take style craft projects and/or messy-style craft projects that will be wonderful for parents looking to add to their child’s educational opportunities.

Young said the library is still “doing some shifting and fine-tuning” on some elements in the basement, but she is thrilled to see the kids now that they are open again. Books can be reserved online ahead of time for those who may not be comfortable lingering at the library.

She is currently enrolled in college in Early Childhood Development, but of the library she shares, “This job is the job I never knew I needed. I’m not leaving here.”

For more on SDL, please visit sdl.lib.mi.us. SDL includes two branch libraries in Owosso and in Durand. SDL Owosso is located at 502 W. Main Street. SDL Durand Memorial Library is located at 700 N. Saginaw Street.