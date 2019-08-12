OWOSSO WILL ONCE AGAIN be home to a small independent bookseller and café in the near future. Owosso Books & Beans will be located within the Wesener Building at 108 N. Washington St. in downtown Owosso, with a grand opening expected in September. The leadership team for the new business includes owners Ben and Lydia Frederick, Operations Leader Danielle Caswell and her husband Kelen, and former Owosso Books and More owners Dave and Dianne Acton, who will serve as facilitators and process mentors.

“Lydia and I have been excited about the renewal we have seen in downtown Owosso and throughout this county for many years,” said Frederick. “We can think of no better business to bring to our community than a vibrant and welcoming bookstore café. Our team is excited to serve others in a warm and inviting atmosphere which mingles the familiar scent of craft coffee and baked goods with that of the printed page.”

Owosso Books & Beans will be heavily focused on community events, as well as patron-driven curation of titles. The team hopes to build upon the success of the former bookstore in Owosso.

“Dave and Dianne Acton came alongside this effort with a wealth of experience from their years in business on Exchange Street,” said Caswell. “We are grateful to them for their continued involvement with this new business to ensure that we work daily as a team to show every customer the personal care and service which defines the independent bookstore experience.”

The Owosso Books & Beans team made their first appearance to share their plans during the recent Moonlight Market in Owosso and received an overwhelmingly positive response from hundreds of attendees.

“A local bookstore downtown was the top-requested business in our recent survey of local residents,” Owosso Main Street Manager Josh Adams said. “I am happy to see the positive team which has come together to turn this into a reality for our community.”

The mission statement of Owosso Books & Beans is “to advance community involvement, communication and learning on a daily basis.” This will be accomplished by providing a welcoming place for people of all ages to build healthy relationships and make lasting memories.

“People everywhere need more opportunities for direct respectful connection and exchange of ideas,” Frederick said. “From sharing insights about a book with a study group to learning a new skill from a local expert, it is our hope that Owosso Books & Beans serves as a place of inspiration and reflection for everyone.”

Several innovations in operations, as well as a firm date for the grand opening, will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates may also be found by searching for “OwossoBooks” on social media.

Shown during the Moonlight Market on Thursday, Aug. 1 are three of the Books & Beans team members – Danielle Caswell and Ben and Lydia Frederick – along with Ethan (far left), who volunteered to help serve patrons during the market.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)