THE 13TH ANNUAL OWOSSO BIKE FEST was held in the parking area behind House of Wheels on Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 13. This free community event included food, games, and numerous bikes from different eras in a rainbow of colors. The popular bike festival is a draw to visitors and collectors from all over Michigan.

Larry Glover, from Rockford, owns and rides the 1958 black Schwinn (above). Glover, originally from Owosso, is passionate about his Schwinn collection and owns approximately 30 of the bikes, dating from 1955 to 1970. He shared that he could never afford one when he was a kid, but he began collecting the brand about five years ago because he just “loves the quality of them. They don’t make bikes like these anymore.”

Glover stated that Schwinn has always offered the bikes in a wide variety of colors and styles. His goal when he’s collecting and refurbishing the bikes, is to maintain as many of the original features as possible. He said that it takes “lots of work. You wouldn’t believe how much work.”

This marks Glover’s 4th time displaying his collection at the Owosso Bike Fest.

The festival was organized by Rick Morris, owner/operator of House of Wheels in Westown. House of Wheels has become a landmark Owosso business since opening in 1972.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)