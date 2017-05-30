RESOLUTION 34 of the 2017 Michigan House of Representatives was presented to Owosso Community Airport manager Garry Csapos and maintenance manager Doug Haskins on Tuesday, May 23. The resolution, which declared the week of March 13 through 19, 2017 as Aviation Week in the state of Michigan, was co-sponsored by Rep. Ben Frederick of the 85th District, though Frederick’s district liaison, Mark Agnew of Agnew Graphics Signs & Promotions, presented the framed resolution.

Members of the Shiawassee Airport Board (SAB), the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC), and the Owosso Airport Association (OAA) also gathered for the presentation. Shown (from left) are Rick Musson (SAB), Sue Osika (SRCC), Sergeant Doug Chapman and Sheriff Brian BeGole (SCSO), Garry Csapos, Ron Jones (OAA President), Mark Agnew, Sheila Ralph (OAA Vice President and Treasurer), and Doug Haskins.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Owosso Community Airport (OCA) planning committee met Tuesday, May 23 to discuss the June 25 Owosso Aviation Festival. The group consists of Owosso Airport Association (OAA) President Ron Jones and Vice President/Treasurer Sheila Ralph, along with OCA manager Garry Csapos and maintenance manager Doug Haskins.

The event will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with “Dawn Patrol,” followed by a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Some of the festival’s many attractions will include helicopter rides, children’s activities, and a skydiving demonstration; as well as an assortment of new and older planes, ultralights, crop dusters, smoke planes, and as many as 15 classic cars. Additionally, ultralights constructed by the first-year Owosso High School Aviation Club will be on display.

The OAA is a volunteer group that supports the airport by raising funds and sponsoring events like the aviation festival. Csapos and Haskins are the airport’s two employees, and the airport’s operations are overseen by the Shiawassee Airport Board.

The festival will be at the Owosso Community Airport, which is located at 205 Airport Dr. in Owosso, with entertainment concluding at dusk. For more information, Ron Jones can be reached at (586) 212-5875. The airport’s employees, volunteers, and board members want the public to know that the airport is “the community’s airport,” and that local residents are “always welcome.”