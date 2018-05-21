OWOSSO ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER Sue Montenegro announced that she has accepted a position as city manager with the city of Leslie in Ingham County. Leslie has a population of approximately 1,900 residents, and Montenegro is “looking forward to working with everyone and excited about the opportunity.” She expressed that she is confident that Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne is “a great fit here. He will continue to do great things. I am appreciative of my time working in Owosso.”

Montenegro has worked as the assistant city manager for five years. She is an Owosso resident and plans on commuting to her new position.

(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)