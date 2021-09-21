STEVE WOOD is shown with an assortment of his monochromatic, airbrushed portraits he displayed for the 2021 Owosso ArtWalk. Some of his pieces are done on traditional stretched canvas, but Wood has recently started painting on loose canvas, which allows him some additional creativity related to matting and framing.

Wood explained he starts with a pencil sketch on loose canvas prior to airbrushing, sharing he has been interested in portraiture since high school.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)