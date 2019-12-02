THE OWOSSO AREA MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION (OAMA) once again sponsored the annual Owosso-Area Community Thanksgiving Choir performance. Choir members, representing a large number of churches in the region, performed “Glorify the King” at the Owosso Middle School on Sunday, Nov. 24. Pastor Deb Grazier directed the concert, while Pastor John Miller offered the narrative. Rev. Dawn L. Smith EIPA, ILI interpreted the event for the deaf.

“Glorify the King” represents a collection of music arranged by Marty Hamby and featuring a combination of southern gospel and contemporary inspirational songs.

As part of the event, which was free to the public, nonperishable food items were collected for the Owosso Care’s food drive – to be distributed locally between 13 food pantries. An offering was collected, as well, with over $800 that will go to the nonprofit organization, Homeless Angels.

Over 40 individuals participated in the choir this year.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)