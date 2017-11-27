THE OWOSSO-AREA COMMUNITY Choir performed “Giving Thanks Through Praise and Worship” at the 2017 Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the Owosso Middle School auditorium. The choir was directed by Lynn Webster and sponsored by the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association.

(Courtesy Photos/Jeff Welch)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Owosso-Area Community Choir presented the annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the Owosso Middle School auditorium. The annual event, including the diverse talents of a 60-voice choir, is directed and organized every year by Lynn Webster. The Owosso-Area Ministerial Association (OAMA) sponsors the unique area event representing approximately 20 churches.

This year’s performance was titled “Giving Thanks Through Praise and Worship” and included soloists Mike Reath, Leonora Fruchey, Amy Welch, Susie Barker and Barb Olds. The offertory performance included the Byers Trio (Don and Michelle Byers and Dennis Byers). Rep. Ben Frederick offered a welcome, while Rev. Dr. John Miller handled the narrative.

This Thanksgiving choral event is free to the public, though an offertory is accepted to benefit a local nonprofit group. This year, the Owosso SafeCenter was chosen to benefit from the $1,310.42 contribution raised. The Owosso SafeCenter offers support to individuals who have been victims of domestic and/or sexual violence. The SafeCenter is also currently one of nine area nonprofit groups being generously donor-matched on #GivingTuesday (Tuesday, Nov. 28) by the Cook Family Foundation at www.cookfamilyfoundation.org. All online donations of $50 or less received by each of the nine participating groups (up to $500) will be matched during the #GivingTuesday campaign. Please visit the website for further information.