Owosso Approves Deal Regarding Osburn Lakes Lots

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

OSBURN LAKES CIRCA 2004, showing an early phase in the construction of the city-owned lots. During the Monday evening council meeting, Mayor Chris Eveleth shared that he is looking forward to the day when the city will no longer have to deal with the property since it has “just never sat well with me.”

(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

During the regular Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, July 18, council members unanimously approved a two-year brokerage agreement with Century 21 Looking Glass in relation to the remaining 23 city-owned lots in Osburn Lakes in the northeastern part of Owosso. Earlier this year, the city had voted to terminate a previous contract with Century 21 “because of a miscommunication and dispute between the realtors involved,” according to background information supplied by city manager Nathan Henne in the recent agenda. In April, a release for request for proposals was agreed to, resulting in the city receiving three submittals. A selection committee met in June with the recommendation of hiring Century 21 once again.

As of the Monday meeting, under items of business, the council was approached with two possibilities regarding Osburn Lakes. The first possibility was a purchase agreement from J. Harrison Properties, LLC for “the sale of the remaining 23 city-owned parcels of the Osburn Lakes Subdivision in the amount of $92,000.” Of that total, the city would have to finance $60,000 over 10 years. The estimated value of the lots would have been reduced to $4,000 each; a considerable reduction compared to what previous owners have bought into.

The second possibility, and ultimately the one council approved, was presented by Shannon Howansky from Century 21, who proposed a marketing/sale/building plan

beginning with an initial commitment for the purchase of one lot at full price by builder Scott Hancock of CVE Homes. The council’s motion actually requires Hancock to purchase two lots to start, however, and Howansky agreed to present that to Hancock, who is also involved with the new John Street development in Corunna.

The city obligations to Century 21 Looking Glass will include broker exclusivity, a 10 percent commission on each individual sale, or a six percent commission split in the situation where a buyer’s broker is involved. The city will not be obligated to expend funds on behalf of the broker other than what is detailed in the contract and the city will require that the “broker has a duty to disclose to any buyer any defects in the property,” noting that a portion of Osburn Lakes is located at or near wetlands. The broker will have to offer custom brochures, print advertisement, MLS listings and online marketing.

Council member Burton Fox had first made a motion regarding the J. Harrison Properties proposal to ask for $105,000 (which he later upped to $110,000), instead of the starting $92,000. Ultimately, after discussion, the proposal died due to lack of council support.

As it stands now, the city will continue with general maintenance such as mowing, etc., of the city-owned Osburn Lakes lots with the hope that at least two new properties (or more) will be added to the tax base in 2019.

Mayor Chris Eveleth expressed his eagerness to see the city move beyond the current position of owning the lots at Osburn Lakes.

SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath shared he believed the council had made a great decision in the brokerage deal with Howansky that evening. SEDP has been incredibly active in promoting the job market growth in Shiawassee County. Along with a desire for employable talent in the county, comes a need for new housing development, with the county needing to draw in new builders.