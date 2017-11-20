ELEMENTARY STUDENTS from Central School in Owosso made Veterans Day special for the veterans in attendance for the Owosso American Legion’s Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, Nov. 11. The third-grade and kindergarten students lined the sidewalk leading into American Legion Post 57 to greet the veterans as they arrived, and once inside, they performed three patriotic songs and served the veterans dinner.

Kindergartner Beau Garrison can be seen serving baked spaghetti to Robert Potter and his guest, Randy Marshall (on right), both of Owosso. Potter served with the U.S. Army from 1977 through 1989.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)