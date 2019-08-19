(Courtesy Photo)

Actor Caleb Silvers has been furthering his acting career and dreams by taking advantage of every opportunity to come his way. Silvers, who grew up in Owosso, has been passionate about acting since he was a kid. Now, at 24, he is involved in multiple movie productions, including “The Holden Family Plan,” which premiered at Owosso’s NCG Cinema on Saturday, Aug. 3. It will also soon be available to stream at indiestream.tv.

Silvers was born in Owosso in 1995 and attended Owosso Public Schools until middle school, when he was then homeschooled until he graduated. Shortly after graduation, he earned his first movie role as an extra in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” That movie premiered in 2016. Since that time, Silvers has taken on numerous movie-related projects – acting, directing and producing. “Christmas Coupon” will premiere during Hallmark’s 25 Days of Christmas series. On the “Christmas Coupon” set, Silvers met Bethany Hazelitt, an actress originally from California – the two connected creatively and since Hazelitt was working on the script for “The Holden Family Plan,” the opportunity for Silvers to be involved in the project came his way.

The story of “The Holden Family Plan” involves a woman and her husband and their relationship with their young niece when the girl’s parents are murdered. Hazelitt portrays Mackenzie, while Silvers portrays Evan – the couple contemplating how to help their niece who is dealing with the aftermath of the loss of her parents. The film is approximately 45 minutes long and was primarily shot in Ann Arbor with a few scenes in Corunna. The Evan character marked Silvers’ first leading role. Though he is not a father yet, he worked to bring authenticity to the part, recognizing it as a challenge.

Along with acting, Silvers is employed at Young Buick GMC as a service adviser. He shared that he doesn’t sleep much since his schedule with multiple jobs and projects is intense. He often only gets a couple hours of sleep when he isn’t working at Young because he is focused on other projects – determined to make a go of it.

In November, Silvers will be further immersed in a role in “Evil in Plain Sight,” to be filmed in Houston, TX. The premise for that film involves an FBI agent, his partner and a serial killer. The movie will be released in 2020. Silvers will be playing a detective working with other Houston law enforcement officers to stop the serial killer.

Silvers also shared that he is not intimidated by the hard work involved in trying to push forward with his movie career. He is in a position in his life that allows him to be involved with film in numerous ways – and he enjoys making connections with the people involved in the projects he works on, finding value in those connections in advancing his career.