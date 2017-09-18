OVID CARRIAGE DAYS began Friday, Sept. 8 with village-wide garage sales, a used book sale at the Ovid Public Library, and a large treasure sale at United Church.

Jodi Parmenter was enjoying the morning with her 5-year-old grandson, Easton Brasseur. Easton had been collecting painted rocks from hidden locations that morning, and was proud of his acquisitions. His grandmother treated him to a fun, outdoor, pizza lunch in downtown Ovid.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)