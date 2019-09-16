THE ANNUAL OVID CARRIAGE DAYS FESTIVAL brought in hundreds of people to enjoy a variety of entertainment including the midway, an entertainment tent, craft show, a cruise-in and a parade with 2019 Grand Marshals Wells and Sue Monroe. Wells Monroe had served as mayor from 1972 to 1976. The couple had also owned/operated the Monroe Hardware store in downtown Ovid until 1980. This year’s festival was particularly special since it marked the 150th anniversary of Ovid, so it was appropriate to include a previous mayor and his wife as the grand marshals.

Having an absolutely fantastic afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 7 were this sibling duo, six-year-old Cooper and 3-year-old Logan. The siblings had “loved” the parade and Cooper had ridden the rocketship ride a half-dozen times, though their favorite part was the candy. “We have more candy than at Halloween,” Cooper shared. They were enjoying an elephant ear with their mother – complete with a host of bees near the concession area that were also attracted to all of the carnival goodies. The kids did not mind in the least.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)