THE OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AWARD for a small business, sponsored by Chemical Bank, was created by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce to recognize small, medium, and large businesses in the Shiawassee region. This year’s recipient of the small business award was given to Michael Paine, entrepreneur of Michael Paine Photography, at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce office on Monday, Jan. 9.

Michael Paine Photography opened in Owosso in 2014. Paine is a native of Owosso and has 21 years of photography experience. His nomination stems from his photography of chamber events and also providing his services (often pro bono or in exchange for chamber services and promotion) to highlight Chamber projects such as the Armory Project. He speaks highly of the chamber to others and often touts the benefits of networking and being promoted by the chamber as a small business. Paine is often seen at major events in the area as well as groundbreakings and historical happenings.

Paine was totally surprised at the announcement of his award at the chamber office on Monday. Later he posed with the following chamber representatives on hand for the honor. They included (from left) Mark Hudson, Carrie Rathbun-Hawks, Sue Osika, Robert Hinojosa, Jeff Deason, Michael Paine (seated), Lisa Haring, Community Bank President of Chemical Bank Craig Bishop, Sue Kadlek, and Paul Constine.

Each Outstanding Business Award recipient, including Michael Paine, will be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, Jan. 26 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available at the chamber office or at www.shiawasseechamber.org. (Independent Photos/Elizabeth Wehman)