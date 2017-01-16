CHEMICAL BANK proudly announces this year’s Outstanding Large Business recipient as Great Lakes Fusion of Vernon. Ambassadors and representatives of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce surprised owner Bryan Marks at a special presentation of the award on Monday, Jan. 9 at his business. Also on hand for the presentation were (from left) Wally Brooks, Jamie Nichols, Lisa Haring, Tammy Marks, Community President of Chemical Bank Craig Bishop, Bryan Marks, Jeff Deason, Brent Jones, Justin Horvath, Mark Hudson, and Paul Constine.

Great Lakes Fusion and Exotic Concrete Creations, owned by Bryan Marks, moved into the former Premarc building in Vernon Township in early 2014. Shortly after, two other businesses took up residence in the 73,000 square foot facility. In 2015, Marks opened two new businesses, making use of the vast Premarc property. On the 40 Premarc acres, Marks purchased Co-Op Machine Tool and renamed it Great Lakes Fabrication and Machining. Making use of old Premarc equipment, Marks has also opened Great Lakes Ready Mix. Both new businesses serve clients regionally.

Along with creating new jobs through company diversification and making use of a vacant facility, the company gives generously to many countywide initiatives. Great Lakes Fusion donated work toward the Shane Cantu Memorial in Corunna and has donated time and resources to the Shiawassee County Fair. The company works with area robotics programs and school CTE (Career-Technical Education) programs. Right before Christmas 2016, the employees of the company held a Christmas Bike Giveaway and delivered 25 bikes to local children.

The nominator stated, “The company is growing quickly and adding high quality jobs. Their diversification efforts should continue that trend into the future. That, paired with their commitment to the community makes them an ideal candidate for the Outstanding Large Business of the Year Award.”

The Outstanding Business Award Recipients will be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, Jan. 26 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available at the chamber office or at www.shiawassseechamber.org. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)