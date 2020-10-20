CONSTRUCTION ON THE OPS Performing Arts Center (PAC) and combined school campus on North Street in Owosso has drastically advanced in recent weeks. As of Thursday, Oct. 8, a construction update provided by Clark Construction Company, highlighted a number of projects including the installation of metal panel siding on the lobby canopy, pouring of the lobby floor, both permanent and temporary exterior door installation, sinks in the art rooms and more. Construction on the PAC should conclude next May, with the rest of the facility completed in time for fall classes.

Shown on Tuesday, Oct. 13 on the stage are (from left) Dave Schultz (project manager), Mike Fillinger (project superintendent) and OPS Director of Operations John Klapko.

The stage rises nearly 50 feet to the above girders with plenty of room in the wings for props, rigging, lighting and whatever might be needed to accommodate large-scale, modern presentations and/or performances. The theater will sit 1,000 – making it the largest known-about theater in the region and an enormous boon to the Owosso community.

This exemplary arts educational opportunity was enhanced through a $1.1 million donation from the Cook Family Foundation. The donation was given in support of OPS performing arts, allowing the large multi-purpose space to become a fully equipped auditorium with drapery, orchestra pit, lighting and more – at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The auditorium will also include a 40-plus foot projection screen, which will be used for video presentations or even as a green screen for backdrops during performances.

Construction of the Owosso Public Schools combined middle school/high school campus kicked off in March 2019. The school board and administrators were directly involved in a cautious and conscientious planning effort to fully utilize the $45-plus million bond passed in November 2017. Every detail was considered.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)