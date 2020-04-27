Owosso Public Schools (OPS) is inviting area adults and children to participate in writing letters to graduating seniors. In a recent email from Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle, it was expressed that “graduating seniors have missed out on many of the special moments of their senior year.” Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the need for the quarantine, the class of 2020 has obviously been unable to participate in a number of the traditional features related to high school graduation.

OPS would like the public to join “in making the end of senior year special and memorable for our students. Please write a letter to share words of wisdom and encouragement with Owosso Public Schools graduating seniors! We will distribute the letters to our students as they move forward with the next chapter of their lives.”

Letters can be mailed to OPS Senior Celebration at 645 Alger St., P.O. Box 340, Owosso, MI 48867. Hand-written letters are preferred, but emails will be accepted. Emails may be sent to Thompson@owosso.k12.mi.us.