THE OWOSSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD of Education held a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, with the meeting held in one of the new classrooms at the North Street campus. Dr. Andrea Tuttle, OPS Superintendent, took the board, administration and staff members in attendance for a tour of what has been accomplished so far at the high school location during the course of construction.

Construction of what will be the district’s new combined campus kicked-off on March 1, 2019, with credit given to the voters for approving the $45-plus million bond in November 2017. The process is lengthy, but the board and administration has made every effort to consider even the smallest details in conscientiously keeping a balanced budget while offering a well-rounded, contemporary curriculum that will grow with the community.

Gathered in one of the new rooms on Monday evening, currently being used as the art room, are (from left) Tim Jenc, Ty Krauss, Rick Mowen, Shelly Ochodnicky, Dr. Andrea Tuttle, Sara Keyes with Madilyn H. (her daughter), Clara Pitt, Olga Quick, Julie Omer (chief financial officer) and Stephen Brooks (curriculum director). Not shown, though she did attend, was board member Marlene Webster.

Tuttle toured through several new classroom and office settings with halls that now feature smaller, broader lockers. The previous high school auditorium is in the process of being converted into a modern – and quite expansive – exercise room.

Tuttle expressed that a strong effort is being made to maintain the construction timeline. Directly following winter break, a number of the new classrooms on the east side of the school were available to students.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)