LULA’S LOUISIANA Cookhouse and Lily Pearls Lounge, in Owosso, was recently selected as the winner of two OpenTable.com Diners’ Choice awards, being named the No. 1 Best Hot Spot and No. 1 Most Vibrant Bar Scene in all of eastern Michigan and Detroit. OpenTable.com is among the most widely used reservation and review services in the world. Unlike Yelp and other review platforms that allow anyone to post reviews, OpenTable.com only allows reviews to be submitted by verified diners. Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse and Lily Pearls Lounge beat out 337 of the top restaurants in eastern Michigan for the OpenTable.com Diner’s Choice awards.

OpenTable.com diners also selected Lula’s as a top-10 Best Overall Restaurant, Best Restaurant Fit for Foodies and Best Cuisine in November. Additionally, Lula’s has been selected by OpenTable.com diners as the Best Overall Restaurant, Best Restaurant Fit for Foodies and Best Cuisine three times in the last 12 months.

Lula’s other recent awards and recognition include Michigan’s Best Fried Chicken, Michigan’s Best Scratch Kitchen, numerous local awards and the renowned restaurant has also received a Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence.

John and Morgan Beilfuss opened Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse in June of 2013 and added Lily Pearls Lounge in May of 2017. Lily Pearls Lounge features live music Thursday through Saturday, performed by top musicians from all over the Midwest, as well as one of the most extensive selections of spirits in the state, including 42 types of tequilas. John and Morgan typically host jazz musicians but are planning to incorporate more blues and Latin jazz artists in the near future.

“I’m very proud to see our bar side of the restaurant receiving this kind of awesome recognition,” shared John, who can be seen standing behind the bar at Lily Pearls Lounge. “There are a lot of great bars in eastern Michigan and Detroit. To be placed at the top of the list is a great honor. Hats off to our great mixology team, led by Connor Baughman and Charlie Lathrop! Also, thanks to John Hill of the John Hill Quartet, who organizes our live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday! The national quality musicians he brings in certainly are a big factor in making this the No. 1 Hot Spot!”

Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse and Lily Pearls Lounge is located on S. Washington Street in Owosso. For more information about the celebrated local establishment, visit www.lulascookhouse.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)