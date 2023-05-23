The Shiawassee Family YMCA in partnership with Owosso Main Street is proud to announce Open Streets 2023. Open Streets is a free event that will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Owosso at the former Middle School on N. Water St. as an extension of the Farmer’s Market. This event shuts down a section of the street, allowing for a free-style play gathering that helps kids get road-ready for the summer through helmet giveaways, bicycle safety demonstrations, family-fun activities and a chance to win a bike.

During last year’s event, 15 bikes and 50 helmets were given away to youth in Shiawassee County. This year, thanks to the generous support from local sponsorships, including Homes n’ Land Real Estate, Sobaks Home Medical, Main Beverage Co., Parson Dedic and Daystarr Communications, more bicycles and helmets will be available for giveaway in 2023.

If you would like to donate a new helmet to give away at this event, visit the Shiawassee Family YMCA (515 W. Main St.), the House of Wheels (814 W. Main St.), Capital Sports Field House (219 S. Washington St.) or Owosso City Hall (301 W. Main St.). For more information on how to become a sponsor or how you can volunteer, contact Nicole Ball at nball@shiawasseeymca.org.