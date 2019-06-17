HOMELESS ANGELS OF OWOSSO held a series of open houses during the 2019 Curwood Festival. A number of local businesses supported the open house events including Brooks Innovative Graphics, who provided window graphics, Cupcakes and Kisses of Owosso who provided cookies and cupcakes and numerous others. Give All I Can Give held a “Fill the Humvee” event. The Humvee was later raffled off with all proceeds going directly back to the Owosso campus.

Shown on Saturday, June 8 during one of the open houses is Director Shelly Ochodnicky, talking with two guests, and Janelle Willis and Terry Beard, who were volunteering.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)