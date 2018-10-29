THE JERUSALEM SANTA was one of over 250 Santas to visit downtown Owosso on Friday, Oct. 19 to ride the world famous #1225 Pere Marquette. This Santa, who sometimes goes by Issa Kassissieh, came all the way from the “ho ho holy land,” or so his business card states. Kassissieh is the only active Santa in Jerusalem with the goal of bringing hope to children living there. “I prefer camels to reindeer,” he shared.

This is the second year for Santas from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland to ride the #1225 Pere Marquette steam locomotive. After the exciting holiday excursion that included cookies and cocoa, of course, a large number of the jolly old elves, and their wives, paraded up Washington Street to Exchange Street, where they waved at shoppers, sang Christmas tunes and spread good cheer to all.

More on the SRI can be found at michigansteamtrain.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)