KIMBERLY WHITE, Director of the Shiawassee District Library spoke during the Tuesday, Jan. 9 Chamber AM meeting about the county wide ‘One Book Shiawassee’ program. The book is ‘Firekeeper’s Daughter’ and is available at all library branches.

“The goal of ‘One Book Shiawassee’ is to get as many people as possible to read this book so that later they can take part in discussions. The author of the book, Angeline Boulley came to the Lebowsky Center on Saturday, April 13 to talk about the book.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)