MRS. FRIEND’S 3rd-grade class from Central Elementary in Owosso celebrated Easter with the residents of the Oliver Woods Retirement Village on Tuesday, April 16 with an Easter egg hunt. This marks the fourth year that Mrs. Friend and her students have hunted for Easter eggs at Oliver Woods.

The youngsters waited anxiously outside the entrance to the Building 3 residential hall at Oliver Woods on the morning of April 16, with only a ribbon separating them from more than 400 candy-filled eggs in the next room. After Mrs. Friend and Oliver Woods Life Enrichment Director Brandy Quaderer explained the ground rules for the Easter egg hunt, which included a “no pushing” rule, King Fred Kaufman, an Oliver Woods resident, gave the signal and the eager children tore through the ribbon to begin their frantic search. In less than five minutes, all 400-plus eggs were collected.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)