THE OLIVER WOODS Retirement Village in Owosso held its annual Memorial Day service on Thursday, May 25. The Harold R. Cooley Detachment No. 841 of the Marine Corps League and the Owosso American Legion presented the colors, led the Pledge of Allegiance, and performed the presentation of Taps; and Rev. Steve Gonzales, Rev. Paul Mai, and Rev. Lyle Heaton of Grace Hospice in Okemos gave the welcome address, invocation, and benediction, respectively.

Congressman John Moolenaar’s district liaison Marla Conover presented certificates to Oliver Woods residents in honor of the residents’ relatives and spouses who served in the U.S. military. Each of the 54 veterans’ names were read during the service, followed by a bell toll. Flags were planted in the facility’s memorial garden following the service.

Shown following the service are (from left) incoming Owosso American Legion Commander Dr. Gary Duehring; Harold R. Cooley detachment members Ron Anderson, Bill Brooks, and Bill Domby; and Owosso American Legion Commander James Carrothers.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)