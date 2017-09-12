OLIVER STREET IN OWOSSO recently reopened for traffic as “Phase 1” of construction was completed. Periodic lane closures are possible through early October as the contractor makes adjustments. The above view shows the new road on Wednesday, Sept. 6 facing west from Emerson Elementary. “Phase 2” of the Oliver Street construction project will begin in 2018.

The Stewart Street project, between Chipman and Chestnut streets, began in mid-August. Construction should be completed by the end of October.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)