THE OLD NEWSBOYS Clothes for Kids program saw two Saturdays in August of families in need stopping in at the Owosso/Corunna Meijer to do some back-to-school shopping – helping 74 school-age children in Shiawassee County.

Shown on Saturday morning, Aug. 28 were Durand Eagles members Ida Collins and Linda Rosecrantz with Shiawassee County Old Newsboys Director Laura McGuire.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t love it,” Collins shared.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee County Olds Newsboys, operating under director Laura McGuire out of Durand Eagle Aerie 3851, recently hosted two “Clothes for Kids” events at the Owosso/Corunna Meijer on Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 28.

The Clothes for Kids program is made possible through funding raised during the annual Old Newsboys Holiday Drive and the generosity and giving spirit of Shiawassee County residents. Families participating in the program are approved through Capital Area Community Services (CACS), assisting the Old Newsboys in identifying those in the community requiring basic needs.

The Clothes for Kids program is aimed at helping school age children in the county, particularly with purchasing back-to-school items. CACS helps identify qualified families/children through an application process.

McGuire shared that over the two Saturdays, there were 24 families with a total of 74 children who were each given a $125 credit to spend on school clothes.

How did it work? Participants were invited to the Owosso/Corunna Meijer to shop from 9 a.m. to noon on their appointed day. Durand Eagles members greeted the participants at the door, offering them any necessary information to make the shopping easy and stress-free.

McGuire explained, “Our team has found this a very enjoyable experience, talking with kids and their families, sharing the joy of new things to wear to school and accepting the many expressions of thanks from children and their parents.”

When Linda Rosencrantz was asked why she was willing to give up two Saturdays to assist with the event, she said, “I support Old Newsboys programs because you never know what can happen in life or if you will need help in the future. Kids need to know they are loved.”

McGuire added there is “a great deal of joy derived from the people” she meets who make the Old Newsboys program work and it is fun to see children enjoy their shopping spree. “Many great stories are shared after each event,” she said.