THE 5TH ANNUAL Oktoberfest, which was organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) and presented by Dort Federal Credit Union, was held on Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13 in downtown Owosso. The event’s entertainment included music by Lenny Gomulka and The Chicago Push Band, the DynaBrass from Toledo, Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network and the 35-piece German band, Ein Prosit. Oktoberfest activities included the “Beer Run” 5K walk/run, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament organized by the Shiawassee Family YMCA, a Likewater Crossfit competition, free make-and-take pumpkin painting, a bounce house, pumpkin bowling with prizes, polka lessons and a beer stein endurance contest, among other special activities.

One of the most anticipated parts of Owosso’s annual Oktoberfest is, however, the tapping of the keg, which took place this year in front of The Armory on N. Water Street, which recently underwent an extensive renovation. Rep. Ben Frederick, decked out in his traditional lederhosen, tapped the Oktoberfest keg to kick off the festival on Friday, Oct. 12, and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth did the honors on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Shown (far right photo) sampling the Rochester Mills Oktoberfest following Eveleth’s keg tapping is (from left) Owosso Planning Commission member Frank Livingston, Shiawassee Arts Center Exhibits Director Karen Marumoto, 85th District Rep. Ben Frederick, SRCC President/CEO Jeff Deason, Downtown Owosso Farmers Market Master Tracey Peltier, Mayor Eveleth, Dort Federal Credit Union Director of Marketing Laura Cipielewski and SRCC Vice President Sue Kadlek.

(Courtesy Photo)