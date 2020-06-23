THE 2020 OHS SENIOR CLASS CRUISE PARADE was a welcome event to the Owosso area on Tuesday evening, June 16. Graduates were escorted by members of the local police and fire departments, from Emerson Elementary School on Oliver Street, then north on Chipman Street, west on W. King Street and out of town to Campgrounds-R-Us on S. Ruess Road.

Due to the pandemic, many school districts and volunteer organizers have developed creative ways to highlight the class of 2020. Several districts have opted to use fun parades, allowing family members and friends to enjoy the students while still maintaining social distancing.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)