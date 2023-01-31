OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL culinary students that placed 1st to 3rd in the cookie decorating competition are, left to right: Birdie Tkaczyk, Izzy Jameson, Crystal Davis, Ms. Jill Davis and Culinary Arts Teacher Chef Hannah Poyner.

(Courtesy Photo)

Food Network celebrity competitor Ms. Jill Davis shared her experiences with Owosso High School’s Culinary Arts students on Thursday, Jan. 19. Ms. Davis is the owner of Drizzle Cakes and Bakes and is a Cake Artist and Baker who has resided in Owosso for seven years. In fall 2022, she competed in the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship season eight where she was a finalist.

Ms. Davis encouraged Owosso High School Culinary Arts students to seek out local partnerships and to rely on their community. She shared her experiences and stated that careers in culinary must be a passion because it is hard work. “Be unapologetically you,” were her words of advice. Students enjoyed asking Ms. Davis questions and then moved to the Owosso Performing Arts Center lobby where approximately 25 students had 20 minutes to complete a cookie painting competition, judged by Ms. Davis. Crystal Davis was awarded first place, Izzy Jameson came in second place and Birdie Tkaczyk took third.

Culinary Arts is one of several Career and Technical Education (formerly known as vocational education) courses at Owosso High School. Owosso High School proudly offers the greatest number of CTE courses in the county. Crystal, Izzy and Birdie provided Ms. Davis with a tour of their commercial grade kitchen where they learn career-ready, lifelong skills.