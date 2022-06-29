THE OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL (OHS) Career and Technical Education raffle for a pontoon donated by Crest Marine, saw 469 tickets sold this year. Well over $100,000 has been raised for Owosso High School CTE programs during the last five years of raffles.

The funds raised this year will be used toward Owosso Public School’s six CTE programs: agriscience, business, carpentry, culinary, engineering and woods. Specifically, the raffle funds help purchase industry-standard equipment and services that prepare CTE students to continue training or enter the workforce. OPS also support students and staff with career, technology and skills – and organizations such as Future Farmers of America Association, Business Professionals of America Association, SkillsUSA and Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society.

This year, the pontoon raffle funds allowed three Owosso High School students to attend national conferences (two in Georgia and one in Texas), where they learned leadership skills, networked with students from all over the United States and competed in their respective fields. This fundraiser allows the district to give students outstanding opportunities in and out of the classroom.

Shown are (from left) Justin Griffith, Crest Marine; Dr. Andrea Tuttle, Owosso Public Schools Superintendent; Stephen Brooks, Owosso Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum; Jeff Cords, pontoon winner; Julie Omer, Owosso Public Schools Chief Financial Officer; Karen Van Epps, Owosso High School Assistant Principal; Kaitlin Riley, Crest Marine and Esteban Siegert, Crest Marine.

(Courtesy Photo)