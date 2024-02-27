OWOSSO HIGH School held its 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 9 between the girls and boys varsity basketball games. The inductees include athletes Kevin Odor (1975), Cory Bouck (1987), Christine Smiggen Forester (1989), Dillion McClintock (2015) and Jeff Ardelean (1978) for his incredible work with our boosters over the years.

Shown here are the inductees that attended, Jeff Ardelean, Cory Bouck, Christine Smiggen and Kevin Odor. Dillion McClintock was not able to attend.

(Courtesy Photo)