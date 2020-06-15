THE CORUNNA HIGH School Odyssey of the Mind (OotM) team members are world champions! Again! The team, made up of Alex Sanderson, Henna Nellis, Alan Jones, David Harris, Grace Basso, Isabel Rau and Lilly Evans, won their second straight OotM World Championship.

“This accomplishment sets them apart as one of the greatest and most accomplished teams in Odyssey of the Mind’s 41-year history,” contends Corunna superintendent John Fattal. “The team was able to earn 1st-place honors in a virtual tournament after the normal in-person tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The winners were announced via an online awards ceremony after the judging teams scored all of the video solutions. The team beat 28 other teams from around the world. They were able to beat the next closest team by 15 points, which was the largest margin of victory for any problem and division.”

The high school wasn’t alone in earning worldwide recognition. The Elsa Meyer Elementary “Effective Detective” team – made up of Ethan Pendell, Isabel Bentler, Abigail Bentler, Sabrina Cooper, Asher Nellis, and Logan Cooper – also earned a special award at the 2020 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. They won a RanatraFusca award for the creation of their spontaneous responses. This team was the only team, out of more than 800, that was awarded a spontaneous RanatraFusca.

Five Corunna teams competed at this year’s virtual world finals. The teams spent weeks on Zoom meetings preparing and altering their performances to meet the requirements of the tournament before presenting their performances for scoring. All of Corunna’s teams finished in the top 20 of their problem and division. These team members include:

• The Longshot Solution Division 1 team of Audrey Taphouse, Olivia Chunko, Ezra Nellis, Claire Chunko, Payton Wiggins, Evelyn Lindberg and coaches Brittany Wiggins and Katie Chunko.

• The Longshot Solution Division 2 team of Andersen Zachar, Kenny Evans, Tye DeLorge, Isla Sule, Aiden Nellis, Joel DeLorge and coaches George, Judy and Daniel Flynn.

• The NetWorking Division 1 team of Emelia Moore, Emmie Hebekeuser, Hoyt McCorkle, Nathan Hallett, Tye DeLorge and coaches George, Judy, and Daniel Flynn.

The Corunna Odyssey of the Mind coaches would also like to thank Jan Ray and Linda Burns for volunteering countless hours to supporting the Corunna team members.

The teams celebrated their recent accomplishments with a parade on the evening of Thursday, June 4 through downtown Corunna. The parade was led by members of the Corunna Police Department and the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)