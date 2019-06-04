THE CORUNNA High School Odyssey of the Mind team paraded through downtown Corunna on Sunday, May 26 after winning the Division III Problem I (Vehicle) World Championship over the weekend at Michigan State University. Fans and parents lined Shiawassee Street Sunday afternoon to welcome the world championship team home, despite intermittent rain showers.

The team, consisting of Alex Sanderson, Alan Jones, Isabel Rau, Lilly Evans, Henna Nellis and Grace Basso, built three small vehicles that they used to perform objectives at the competition, which ran from Friday, May 24 through Sunday morning, May 26 at MSU.

The team is coached by George, Judy and Dan Flynn, and the team’s season lasted from September through May. The world champion team is one of four Corunna Public Schools Odyssey of the Mind teams. While the world championship team was comprised of Corunna High School students, Corunna’s Odyssey of the Mind program is also open to elementary and middle school students, and there is no financial commitment necessary to participate.

Following their return, the Odyssey of the Mind team participated in the Memorial Day parades in Vernon and Corunna on Monday, May 27. More information about the Corunna Odyssey of the Mind program can be found on the “Corunna Odyssey of the Mind” social media page.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)