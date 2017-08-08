Supporters of community theater are invited to join the Owosso Community Players on a “Roman Holiday,” as they launch their exciting 2017-2018 season with an evening under the stars. This fun-filled event will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. under the tent at 101 S. Washington St. (behind Chemical Bank downtown). The evening will include irresistible Italian cuisine served by Roma’s Back Door, a cash bar for guests over 21, live music, and caricature artists.

The festivities will also include a raffle for big cash prizes; raffle tickets are $30 each or 2 for $50. And don’t miss your chance to claim a piece of Lebowsky history by purchasing letters from the old marquee ($20 for large letters, $10 for small).

Tickets to the event are $35 each, which includes one free signature drink. Tickets can be purchased at the OCP box office, which is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; online at www.owossoplayers.com; or by calling (517) 256-3463. OCP’s new season includes “9 to 5,” “Rabbit Hole,” “The Awesome 80s Prom,” and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”