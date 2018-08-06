by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

For the first time ever, the Owosso Community Players’ Season Launch Party and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Art Bra Event are going to be held together, and the community is invited to come take part in the first-of-its-kind party. The collaborative celebration will be held “Under the Tent” at 101 S. Washington St. in downtown Owosso, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The event, which is being sponsored by Memorial Healthcare, will have a Greek theme, with Mediterranean cuisine such as Greek salad, four kinds of hummus, chicken kabobs with tabouli, and feta and roasted red pepper sliders; Greek dancing, with lessons available; a Greek marketplace and a cash bar.

Tickets are $35, which includes admission and one signature drink, and tickets can be purchased online at www.owossoplayers.com.

In addition to the many unique, creative bras and the entertaining festivities the Art Bra Event is known for, the evening will also include the “Incredible Grecian Giveaway with Personal Concierge.” To be eligible for the Grecian Giveaway, persons must join the Toga Society by purchasing one of the 100 available laurel crowns, for $100 apiece. The winner of the Incredible Grecian Giveaway with Personal Concierge will be drawn before the end of the evening.

This is OCP’s 3rd annual season kick-off celebration and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s 8th annual Art Bra Event.