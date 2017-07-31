The Owosso Community Players are seeking directors for two productions in the upcoming season. All shows will be performed on the Lebowsky Center main stage. Anyone interested in directing either of these plays should submit a letter of interest indicating any directing experience or other theatre knowledge to Garrett Bradley, OCP Artistic Director. Submissions for all shows may be sent via email, garrett@owossoplayers.com, or brought directly to the OCP offices by Friday, Aug. 11. Directors will receive a stipend.

First up will be “Rabbit Hole,” to be presented Nov. 3 through 5 and 10 through 12. This heartfelt drama explores the complexities of grief as a family deals with the aftermath of losing a child. Written by David Lindsay-Abaire, the play premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was the recipient of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

A director is also sought for the spring production of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” with performance dates of April 20 through 22 and 27 through 29. This Tony Award-winning comedy has been described as a “comedic mash-up” because playwright Christopher Durang mixes in bits from Anton Chekhov plays with his own farcical humor.