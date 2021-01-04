During the regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17 of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Brian Boggs, the county coordinator, oversaw the 2021 Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Oath of Office. The new board will include Marlene Webster (R-Dist. 1), Gregory Brodeur (R-Dist. 2), Gary Holzhausen (R-Dist. 3), Brandon Marks (R-Dist. 4), Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5), Cindy Garber (R-Dist. 6) and John Plowman (R-Dist. 7.).

The organizational meeting for the board of commissioners is planned for 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4 in the Surbeck Building.

Directly following the oath, Chairman Jeremy Root and Vice Chairman Brandon Marks recognized a group of mostly in-person retirees with certificates for their service. Retiring employees included Ruth Ebmeyer, Kim Kiwala (Shipman), Debbie Carroll, Jan Bates, David Flores, Craig Lawson, Robert Brancheau, Cheryl Young, Doug Chapman and Scott Shank.

Toward the end of the Thursday meeting, outgoing Commissioner Dan McMaster (R-Dist 2) discussed points of his tenure on the board. He explained that it took him until his third year of service to have a more complete understanding of the board and the county. “I’ve been involved with government for over 25 years and clearly there is a lot to learn, and there is still a lot to learn. But I worked very hard in those four years to represent my district and at the same time to look at what benefits the county as a whole.”

Chairman Root presented McMaster with a plaque for his service to the citizens of Shiawassee County.