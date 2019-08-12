THE O-ZONE STREET PLAZA, previously referenced as the Owosso Skate Park, was officially named during a fun grand opening and ribbon-cutting event held on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Grove Holman Park on S. Walnut Street. Gathered behind the purple ribbon, with Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth in the center with the scissors belonging to the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC), was a large and enthusiastic group including Rep. Ben Frederick, members of the Owosso Parks and Rec Commission, SRCC ambassadors, members of the Owosso Masonic Lodge, assorted dignitaries and other community members.

The Saturday afternoon event was planned in celebration of the completion of years of hard work and planning to make the park happen. People began utilizing the skate park at the end of June as construction was coming to an end, though planning for the opening event was already underway.

Owosso Parks and Rec Chair Mike Espich stated to those in attendance, “This skate plaza is another great addition to our vast park system.” He talked about the start of the project in 2016 when “we engaged our youth” on how to improve the existing Gould Street skate project. Espich credited Randy Woodworth with the initial inspiration to create a new skate park – the many years of effort and fundraising have paid off and Owosso now has the O-Zone Street Plaza.

Rep. Ben Frederick offered this to the crowd, “The volunteers would not let the dream die and looking at this now, with such a feeling of pride that Owosso can offer such specialized recreation, my question to all of us is, what’s next?” He went on to describe the “wonderful diversity of recreational offerings,” in Owosso, sharing how proud he is of those who managed to overcome all odds to see the completion of the project.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)