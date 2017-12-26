O-TOWN CAFÉ in Owosso hosted a last-minute drive for Toys For Tots on Wednesday evening, Dec. 20. For a two-hour period, the local restaurant pushed to gather either toys or monetary donations in an effort to bring some holiday joy to area children. Owners Steve and Amber Cohen also offered to donate 15 percent of proceeds from meals purchased in that period, directly to Toys For Tots, too.

Steve Cohen is shown Wednesday holding a bright green frog.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)