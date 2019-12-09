O. MARIE’S FROZEN YOGURT and Desserts is now open for business at 218 W. Main St., Owosso. Owners (from left) Bree Fleming and Dean Smith celebrated with a grand opening event on Monday, Dec. 2. Taking over where Gallagher’s Frozen Yogurt previously left off menu-wise, O. Marie’s includes a variety of ice cream, along with other cake, cupcake and cookie options. Hot coffee and tea are on the menu, too. The creative couple has also introduced a custom cereal bowl – similar to a rice krispie treat but in a bowl shape for containing ice cream, or to be purchased separately if desired.

Fleming and Smith have four children including Onora Marie (the business namesake), Bradley, Kessel and 2-month-old Ashua. Fleming is a self-taught professional cake decorator, having worked at Sam’s Club to master her techniques.

They recently repainted the interior in white with plans to add a tropical color spin as time allows.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)