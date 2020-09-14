As fall begins to arrive and thoughts turn to cooler temperatures, football, harvest festivals, Halloween and the color changes, COVID-19 is still limiting our ability to enjoy events we normally associate with fall in Michigan. However, it is not yet time to put the bicycles away for another season. What better to way to enjoy a beautiful fall day in Michigan, continuing to stay safe by social distancing and following safe health practices, than to tour the countryside under two-wheel power?

The 11th annual Ride for the Rails: The Iron Horse Tour, sponsored by the National Railroad Memorial, Inc. (NRMI), will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 19. The tour is a wonderful recreational ride through scenic Shiawassee County. All proceeds raised will used to help preserve the rail treasures of Iron Horse Park, a short-term project undertaken by NRMI.

Registration is at 8 a.m. outside at Iron Horse Park in downtown Durand (next to Durand’s iron horse – Engine 5632) on Sept. 19. The park is located next to the Durand Fire Hall on Clinton Street in Durand.

All riders will leave by 10 a.m. There will be 16-, 32-, 56- and 100-mile routes available with maps, marked routes and designated rest stops provided. Sag vehicles will be on all routes until about 4 p.m. The ride costs $20 per person or $45 per family (three or more in a group) on the day of the event.

Of course, the ride will be conducted in accordance with the governor’s executive orders, keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. NRMI is a member of the League of Michigan Bicyclists and participates in their $1 a ride program. Contact NRMI to request more information and registration materials via email, at janbro1@charter.net, or by calling (989) 249-3603.

The National Railroad Memorial, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation organized as a 501(C)(3). The group’s mission is to honor the men and women of the railroad industry by educating the public as to the importance of their roles in our nation’s past, present, and future. NRMI is partnering with the city of Durand to honor these individuals by building a national railroad memorial as the centerpiece of Diamond District Park in downtown Durand.