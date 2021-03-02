Parents can now enter their 8 to 12-year-old kids in the 6th annual Durand Railroad Days KidsQue Barbeque Contest. Railroad Days will supply the grill, charcoal, lighter, ground chuck (enough to make three burgers) and display platter for each child to vie for plaques and cash prizes. First-place earns $200; 2nd-place receives $100; 3rd-place receives $50; and 4th-place receives $25. Applications must be received by Friday, May 14; please allow plenty of time for mail delivery. Rules and applications can be acquired at www.durandrailroaddays.com.

The KidsQue will take place on Saturday, May 15. Contestants will check in at 3 p.m., and there will be a mandatory cooks meeting at 3:30 p.m. (adult supervisor must be present). The contest will be held in the Graff Chevrolet of Durand Event Tent, next to the Sandula Clock Tower in downtown Durand. The cost to enter is $10 per contestant. Grills can be started at 4 p.m., and turn-in will be at 5 p.m.