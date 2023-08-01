A RIBBON CUTTING was held Thursday, July 27 at Northside Animal Hospital, 2317 N. M-52, Owosso to celebrate the new ownership. Dr. Kelli Collard, who has practiced veterinary medicine in the area previously and took over three months ago. Northside Animal Hospital was previously owned by Dr. Nicholas Skarich, who passed away in January. Dr. Collard is shown here holding the big scissors, surrounded by her staff.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)