“Give Where You Live” is the theme for this year’s #raiseUPshiawassee campaign, where many local nonprofit organizations have joined the #GivingTuesday global movement. This effort, named as such to “raise UP” awareness and focus on the needs of the people in Shiawassee County these nonprofit organizations serve. This means to “raise UP” not only funding, but also action by asking donors to give of their time, talents and treasures.

Emily Marrah of United Way of Genesee County (Serving Shiawassee County), Kim Renwick of the Shiawassee Community Foundation and Yvette Collard of the Cook Family Foundation – all came together during the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Topics@Twelve virtual event on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Marrah, Renwick and Collard were interested in explaining what the 2020 campaign is about.

Collard shared how Giving Tuesday originated in 2012 as an effort to encourage people to “basically do good.” It has since become a global movement, taking place the Tuesday directly following Thanksgiving. The local group, #raiseUPShiawassee, started in 2017, as many nonprofits came together, recognizing that strength was found in connections.

The nonprofits included in the 2020 campaign are American Red Cross-Shiawassee Service Center, The ARC Shiawassee County, Capitol Area Community Services, Hunger Network through Catholic Charities, The Clothesline, Cook Family Foundation, Devries Nature Conservancy, Durand Union Station Inc./DUSI, Fridgebot Foundation, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers-Shiawassee County and the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. Also included are Owosso Musicale, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Shiawassee Council on Aging, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope, Shiawassee Humane Society, Shiawassee RESD-Great Start, United Way of Genesee County-serving Genesee and Shiawassee counties and Voices for Children Advocacy Center.

Visit www.unitedwaygenesee.org/raise-shiawassee and make a donation or volunteer to a favorite nonprofit organization or multiple organizations. Information on each nonprofit is provided on the website. If you can’t decide, scroll to the bottom to make a donation to #raiseUPshiawassee and the donation will be split equally among all of the groups.

People interested in volunteering, have the option to wait to volunteer in the future and still count it for #GivingTuesday. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to donate a portion of sales or to have a team of employees volunteer to assist, hopefully after the pandemic passes.

Looking for an alternative way to still help out? Hankerd Sportswear in downtown Owosso has a line of #raiseUPshiawassee apparel for sale at https://stores.inksoft.com/Raise_up_Shiawassee/shop/home. With each item purchased, $10 will be donated back to the collective nonprofit group.