Nom Nom Sweeties hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new downtown Owosso location at 118 S. Washington Street on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The store entrance is located to the rear of the building, facing the parking lot. The ribbon-cutting event was organized through the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Leslie Bruckman is shown with the large scissors. She has been baking custom cakes and goodies for clients from her home for a number of years, but knew it was time to expand. Along with custom cakes for all occasions, Bruckman specializes in made-by-scratch cupcakes, brownies, cookies, macarons and more – now available at the Owosso location. She has developed her own recipes and continues to add new ones to her repertoire, with plans to change out items seasonally.

Nom Nom Sweeties was the recipient of the Match on Main Grant for $6,750. The grant was used for business start-up costs including interior building renovations, furniture and fixtures, and permanent equipment. Locally, this is a grant offered by the Michigan Main Street Communities (MEDC) through Owosso Main Street/DDA in collaboration with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Match of Main is a grant program through the MEDC for small businesses located in “Select” or “Master” level Michigan Main Street communities.

Bruckman is surrounded by SRCC members and ambassadors, Owosso Main Street and SBDC representatives, friends and other supporting community members.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)