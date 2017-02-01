Otis Lee Smith, Jr. (left) and Anthony Holloway (right). (Courtesy Photos)

The arraignments of the Walmart double homicide suspects were held in District Circuit Judge Terrance Dignan chambers on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. Brought before the Judge were Otis Lee Smith, Jr., and Anthony Holloway via a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.

Both men appeared stoic and without much expression as the Judge told them their charges and advised their rights. The Grand Rapids men dates for probable cause and preliminary trial will be held the first two weeks in February. Both men were denied bond.